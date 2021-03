OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Oakland fire officials say that an Amtrak train struck a truck that was on the tracks on Thursday.It happened at E 10th Street and Fruitvale Ave. just before 9 a.m.The accident was involving Amtrak Coast Starlight Train 11 on its way from Seattle to Los AngelesAfter the crash, officials say the truck caught fire.There were no injuries to the 111 passengers or crew members on board. There's no word on the condition of the driver of the truck.The train has been delayed about 20 minutes so far.