60 arrested for crimes ranging from suspicion of shooting at officers, vandalism, looting in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Roughly 60 people were arrested for crimes ranging from suspicion of shooting at officers, vandalism, looting, and possession of firearms in Oakland overnight.Three people were arrested after shots were fired at the Oakland Police Administration Building. It happened just after midnight at the building on 7th Street. Officers made the arrests about 10 blocks away on San Pablo Avenue. No injuries were reported.There were numerous incidents of looting and break-ins around the Fruitvale and International corridors and throughout the city.There were multiple incidents of sideshow activity. One person was arrested and a car was towed in one incident.One OPD officer was injured and taken to the hospital as taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.