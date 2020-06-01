60 arrested for crimes ranging from suspicion of shooting at officers, vandalism, looting in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Roughly 60 people were arrested for crimes ranging from suspicion of shooting at officers, vandalism, looting, and possession of firearms in Oakland overnight.

Three people were arrested after shots were fired at the Oakland Police Administration Building. It happened just after midnight at the building on 7th Street. Officers made the arrests about 10 blocks away on San Pablo Avenue. No injuries were reported.

RELATED: Here's which Bay Area cities are under curfew and what it means

There were numerous incidents of looting and break-ins around the Fruitvale and International corridors and throughout the city.

There were multiple incidents of sideshow activity. One person was arrested and a car was towed in one incident.

One OPD officer was injured and taken to the hospital as taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oaklandopdshootinglootingpolice
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fires, looting erupt as vandals strike East Bay businesses
LIST: Bay Area cities that have implemented curfews
SJ police officer under investigation for behavior during protests
Dozens arrested after SF curfew, police say
Watch George Floyd protests live: Demonstrations, briefings planned in Bay Area
San Jose issues citywide curfew for next 7 days
President Trump took shelter in White House bunker as protests raged
Show More
Santa Cruz police chief takes knee alongside peaceful George Floyd protesters
Southern California protest: Trapped looters bust through store window in front of police
Cleanup underway after looters hit East Bay businesses
Oakland Zoo confirms all tigers accounted for after officials report animal on the loose
Santa Monica chaos: Looting, fires seen nearby as city declares curfew
More TOP STORIES News