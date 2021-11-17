Good Samaritan rescues 2-year-old girl after crash into Taco Bell in Oakley

OAKLEY, Calif. -- A good Samaritan is being credited with saving a two-year-old girl who was badly hurt in a high-speed crash.The car slammed into the outside of a Taco Bell restaurant on Main Street in Oakley Tuesday nightFirefighters say a 30-year-old woman and a two-year-old were in the sedan, both the mother and daughter suffered major injuries.The good Samaritan saw the car speeding through the parking lot moments before the crash."Drove 50-60 mph past the store, accelerating, no brakes. I got here and once they said there was a baby in the car. I jumped up on the car and got the baby out and handed it over to her," said Stephanie Pruscha, good Samaritan.Both victims were taken by helicopter to local trauma centers.Police say they're looking into why the driver was speeding through the parking lot before the crash.