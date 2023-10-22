1 killed, 3 injured in Oakley shooting, police say

A 16 year-old juvenile is dead after an overnight shooting in Oakley, police said.

OAKLEY, Calif. (KGO) -- A 16 year-old juvenile is dead after an overnight shooting in Oakley, police said.

It happened in the area of Shannon and Windflower Way.

Three other victims were taken to the hospital. Police say their conditions are non-life threatening, according to Oakley Police Chief Paul Beard in a Facebook post. They were taken to John Muir in Walnut Creek.

Officer Beard said police were dispatched to the home around 11:12 p.m., 30 minutes before the shooting following a noise complaint.

Police say they spoke to an 18-year-old woman who lives in the home and began to shut down the party, declining assistance from officers.

A witness told police more than a dozen people showed up to the home after officers left, but the front door was locked. Police then said the group entered the backyard through a side gate.

MORE: Fatal shooting of 2 brothers happened at Airbnb house party in Oakland, company confirms

Minutes later, police said there was screaming from the home and several people were seen running out the front door.

Approximately five to six gun shots were heard, police said.

They said they found 9mm shell casings in front of the home.

Video from the scene shows people walking around in costumes. Though, it's unclear if it was a Halloween house party.

Police said the suspect fled prior to officers arriving on scene. They believe there is only one suspect at this time.

Police have not publicly identified the victim. His next of kin was notified.

If anyone has information, they are asked to call the Oakley Police Department at 925-625-8060.

Video in the media player above is from a previous update

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live