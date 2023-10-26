18-year-old arrested in Oakley party shooting that left teen dead, police say

Police in Oakley arrested a man Wednesday suspected in the fatal shooting of a teenager at a house party last weekend.

Police had responded to a noise complaint at the house in the 400 block of Shannon Way, where a party was being held, 30 minutes before the shooting that was reported at 11:12 p.m. Saturday.

Ke'Marion Tucker, a 16-year-old resident of Brentwood, was shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Wednesday at 4:30 p.m., Oakley police with the assistance of U.S. Marshals arrested Jason Walizada, 18, of Antioch, in connection with the shooting. Walizada was taken into custody in the 2600 block of Orange Way in Antioch. His bail has been set at $1.15 million, according to police.

Witnesses allegedly told police a group of 20-30 people tried to get into the party and, upon discovering the front door locked, went into the backyard through a side gate. Shortly afterward, they heard gunshots and saw people fleeing from the house. Police found five 9mm shell casings during their investigation.

Oakley police said that the arrest of Walizada is not the "sole focus" of their ongoing investigation. Three other teens were injured in the shooting, but are expected to survive.

"This case has absolutely shattered the lives of family, friends and loved ones of the victims in this case, especially the deceased child," said Chief Paul Beard. "I am hoping we will see full measures of accountability achieved in this case."

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to contact the Oakley Police Department. Tips can be emailed to opd@ci.oakley.ca.us.

