Oakley house party shooting: 1,000+ students walk out of school due to safety concerns

OAKLEY, Calif. (KGO) -- More than 1,000 students at Freedom High School in Oakley walked out of class on Monday afternoon.

Some of them were excused -- others unexcused. Many tell us they feared for their safety after rumors of possible violence surfaced on social media.

This comes two days after a 16-year-old was killed at a house party.

"We lost a child in this community shattered all kinds of lives, kids are scared!"

Parents at Freedom High School were angered and fearful at a meeting with school leaders on Monday night.

"I understand over 1,000 kids left school today. I am further informed they left school over their safety," said Oakley Police Chief Paul Beard.

It comes after rumors spread on social media that there could be more violence connected to the shooting that happened at the house party Saturday night in Oakley. The incident left a 16-year-old dead and three other teens wounded by gunshots.

"We don't know where the shooter is, we don't know what's happening, we don't know anything! If you think I'm going to let my daughter walk back here, you're crazy, and I think all of these parents probably feel the same!" yelled one parent.

Chief Beard says Monday's rumors were not true and there was no threat to students at Freedom High School.

"Nothing in our investigation leads us to believe that is the fact," said Beard.

"We knew that our kids were safe today, that this incident did not have any connections to school, and those are always the first questions we ask, " said Superintendent Eric Volta of the Liberty Union High School District.

The principal and superintendent said at one point, some students left the campus to hang out at nearby fast food restaurants.

"Some kid just got killed and then now there is a shooter threat and they want to say in there that we went to get food? I went home because I was scared for my life at school as many other kids did," said Danica Pimentel, who is a student at Freedom High School.

"Calling their parents crying because they are scared for their g*******d lives!" yelled one parent.

"Something needs to be done!" yelled another.

"I got messages from a middle school close to my home before we got messages from the principal, which is a big problem," said Ericka Hill, who is a parent of a freshman student at Freedom High School.

Those from the district tried to calm the emotions of parents and students. The Freedom High School principal confirmed that the student killed did not go there. Teens we talked with say many at Freedom High School knew him.

"My emotions today have ranged from sadness to frustration. It's our sister school that is facing it and nothing is going to bring the student back, and I've been in that position before," said Dr. Steve Amaro, Freedom High School principal.

Chief Beard vowed to get to the bottom of what happened Saturday night.

"It is vitally important that we do get this killer off the streets, and I appreciate the fact that you refer to this person as a killer because he or she is," said Chief Beard.

The police chief says the school resource officer will be on campus for the rest of the week with extra support from day shift officers.

You can send tips to his department anonymously by emailing opdtips@ci.oakley.ca.us.

