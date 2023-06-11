1 killed, several injured following shooting at Antioch birthday party, police say

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KGO) -- An 18-year-old woman is dead and several people are injured following a shooting at a birthday party in Antioch on Sunday, police said.

The shooting was reported just before 1 a.m. on the 3300 block on Sunset Lane.

This is an image of police officers at a scene following a shooting at a birthday party in Antioch, Calif. on Sunday, June 11, 2023.

When officers arrived onto the scene, they found multiple people shot outside and a large crowd, police said.

Police said the party was for a 19-year-old man.

Officers said gunshots were fired after uninvited guests arrived.

Officers also say some of the shooting victims took themselves to the hospital.

The victims' ages range from 18 to 20.

Most of the injuries are considered non-life threatening, police said.

Police say no arrests have been made.

Police say detectives are interviewing numerous witnesses and residents in the area, and are working to identify any suspects or persons-of-interest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Gragg, rgragg@antiochca.gov at (925) 779-6889, or Detective Duffy, aduffy@antiochca.gov at (925) 779-6884.

You may also text-a-tip anonymously to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.