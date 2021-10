LGBTQ Pride Movie Nights to be held in June at San Francisco's Oracle Park

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Pride Movie Nights are coming to Oracle Park in collaboration with SF Pride and by Frameline Film Festival.The two-day outdoor event will take place on June 11 and 12.The first night will feature the film adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony Award-winning musical, "In the Heights."However, the second night's movie has yet to be announced.Tickets prices range from $25 to $45.Guests will be required to wear masks at at all times, except when drinking or eating.You can purchase tickets and see additional info on their website here