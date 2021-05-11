LGBTQ Pride Movie Nights to be held in June at San Francisco's Oracle Park

The two-day outdoor event will take place on June 11 and 12.
The first night will feature the film adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony Award-winning musical, "In the Heights."
However, the second night's movie has yet to be announced.
Tickets prices range from $25 to $45.
Guests will be required to wear masks at at all times, except when drinking or eating.
You can purchase tickets and see additional info on their website here.