Community & Events

LGBTQ Pride Movie Nights to be held in June at San Francisco's Oracle Park

EMBED <>More Videos

LGBTQ Pride movie nights to be held in June at Oracle Park

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Pride Movie Nights are coming to Oracle Park in collaboration with SF Pride and by Frameline Film Festival.

The two-day outdoor event will take place on June 11 and 12.

RELATED: Plans for Harvey Milk memorial underway in San Francisco's Castro District

The first night will feature the film adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony Award-winning musical, "In the Heights."

However, the second night's movie has yet to be announced.

RELATED: San Francisco celebrates 1st transgender district in the world

Tickets prices range from $25 to $45.

Guests will be required to wear masks at at all times, except when drinking or eating.

You can purchase tickets and see additional info on their website here.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventssan franciscolgbtqlgbtq pridemoviesmoviemovie theateroracleeventsbay area eventslgbt
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
SF Fleet Week 2021 schedule of events
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
Show More
Things to do in the Bay: Fleet Week, Boo at the Zoo
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More TOP STORIES News