Plans for Harvey Milk memorial underway in San Francisco's Castro District

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Plans for a memorial to Harvey Milk in San Francisco's Castro District are underway again, with a new team working on the project.Back in 2017, a neighborhood group held an international competition to remake the plaza at Castro and Market Streets.But the size of the project plus how the memorial was pulled away from Castro Street drew criticism.Harvey Milk's camera shop was located on Castro Street, which was the center for a lot of the gay liberation activism of the time. In its place is now the Human Rights Campaign store, which honors his legacy.Milk was one of the first openly gay men in the country to be elected into public office as San Francisco city Supervisor.According to the Chronicle, a new design team has been hired to create a vision for the memorial. And this time there will be extensive community outreach.Virtual meetings will be held in the coming months to discuss the changes to the area around Harvey Milk Plaza.