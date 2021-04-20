Arts & Entertainment

Oscars 2021: Here are the COVID-19 safety measures for ceremony attendees at Union Station

By Marc Cota-Robles
LOS ANGELES -- As the 93rd Academy Awards ceremony approaches, more details are emerging about the measures being taken to keep attendees safe in the midst of the pandemic.

This year, the base of the show won't be the ceremony's usual home, the Dolby Theatre (though the Dolby is still a key location), but Union Station, the railway hub in downtown Los Angeles.

According to a report from Variety, the Academy is not asking attendees to wear face masks while they're in front of the camera. Academy representatives and nominees reportedly discussed it during a Zoom meeting Monday.

The mask requirements for Oscar Sunday are being slightly loosened because the show is being treated as a TV film production. However, guests are being asked to wear masks when they aren't on camera, including commercial breaks.

The outlet also reported that audience capacity will be limited to 170 people and a temperature check will be mandatory.

Attendees must also reportedly take at least three COVID-19 tests ahead of Sunday's ceremony.

Here's a primer of everything else you need to know about Hollywood's biggest night.



Mark your calendars: April 25 is Oscar Sunday. Live coverage begins Sunday morning and continues all day with special "On The Red Carpet" coverage leading up to the 93rd Academy Awards ceremony. After the last award is handed out, stay with "On The Red Carpet" for continuing coverage. Be sure to follow @OnTheRedCarpet on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok for all your Oscar news and information.
