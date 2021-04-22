Oscars

Oscars 2021: Actors in nominated 'Trial of the Chicago 7' talk streaming services, ensemble cast, and working for greater good

By George Pennacchio
EMBED <>More Videos

Heading to Oscar Sunday with cast of 'Trial of the Chicago 7'

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES -- "The Trial of the Chicago 7" is based on the true story of a wild trial in Chicago surrounding an uprising at the 1968 Democratic National Convention. Now 53 years later, it's going to the Oscars along with its supporting actor nominee, Sacha Baron Cohen.

Cohen plays political and social activist Abbie Hoffman, who was one of the seven political activists arrested for their anti-war activities during the '68 Democratic Convention. Cohen believes the film found an audience because it was on a streaming service during this stay-at-home pandemic.

"The beauty of some of these streamers is that millions of people around the world saw this movie, and they now know this powerful story and saw a great bit of art," said Cohen. "So that is the plus side of this not being theatrical."

Frank Langella, who plays the judge in the case, credits Aaron Sorkin for making this movie about something important and powerful.

"Aaron rose above that and caused all of us to do it, too, to think about this movie--was about the greater good. What can we do in order to keep working for it?" said Langella.

"When I saw this cast, I went, 'Oh, man, this is going to be--even though I didn't have much interaction with anybody, I like it. I want to be part of that kind of group," said Michael Keaton, who plays Ramsey Clark.



"It was just a joy day in, day out to get to watch these great and different varied actors slugging it out," said Eddie Redmayne, who plays politician Tom Hayden.

We'll see how it does in the Oscar fight on Sunday.

Mark your calendars: April 25 is Oscar Sunday. Live coverage begins Sunday morning and continues all day with special "On The Red Carpet" coverage leading up to the 93rd Academy Awards ceremony. After the last award is handed out, stay with "On The Red Carpet" for continuing coverage. Be sure to follow @OnTheRedCarpet on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok for all your Oscar news and information.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentoscarsmovieotrc
Copyright © 2022 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
OSCARS
Academy unveils Oscars shortlist for several categories
Golden Globes announces nominations to a skeptical Hollywood
Tom Hanks, Laura Dern to host 'A Night in The Academy Museum' on ABC
Academy Museum of Motion Pictures now opens to public
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 updates: Hundreds of SF essential workers in quarantine
Pfizer booster interval shortened, 3rd dose for immunocompromised kids
Bay Area experts weigh in on Elizabeth Holmes conviction
Bay Area restaurant closing until spring to due omicron surge
French bulldog stolen in SF found, reunited with family
Robots filling in staffing shortages at hotels, no tips expected
New California program to provide mortgage relief
Show More
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
Dog snow day: One pup shows how it's done in Sierra snowstorm
I-95 traffic pileup in Virginia leaves hundreds stranded
Receive a child tax credit? Look out for a letter from the IRS
Pink's Hot Dogs gives back to LA Zoo with 'Betty White Naked Hot Dog'
More TOP STORIES News