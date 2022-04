2022 Outside Lands lineup: Green Day, Post Malone, SZA to headline 3-day festival

ranger dave welcomes @greenday, @postmalone, @sza and more to outside lands this august!



SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Outside Lands has announced the full lineup for its 2022 festival in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park.Headliners are Green Day, Post Malone and SZA, along with other acts including Jack Harlow, Weezer, Phoebe Bridgers and more. See the full lineup here This year's festival will be held the weekend of August 5-7.Three-day GA, VIP, Golden Gate Club, and Payment Plan tickets are on sale Wednesday, April 20 at 10 a.m.Get more information about Outside Lands here