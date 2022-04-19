2022 Outside Lands lineup: Green Day, Post Malone, SZA to headline 3-day festival

Headliners are Green Day, Post Malone and SZA, along with other acts including Jack Harlow, Weezer, Phoebe Bridgers and more. See the full lineup here.
ranger dave welcomes @greenday, @postmalone, @sza and more to outside lands this august!— Outside Lands (@sfoutsidelands) April 19, 2022
3-day tickets go on sale tomorrow at 10am pt https://t.co/4i47pOCsTL pic.twitter.com/U2rDSWI1NV
This year's festival will be held the weekend of August 5-7.
Three-day GA, VIP, Golden Gate Club, and Payment Plan tickets are on sale Wednesday, April 20 at 10 a.m.
Get more information about Outside Lands here.
If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live