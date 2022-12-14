SJ hazmat crews responding to fuel spill on nb 101 after box truck overturns in crash with SUV

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- An overturned box truck with a trailer that collided with an SUV on northbound 101 in San Jose Wednesday morning caused a fuel spill.

The California Highway Patrol says that the crash happened on 101 before Hellyer Ave.

The box truck was carrying 130 gallons of fuel and is now on its side, according to CHP.

The San Jose hazmat team is responding to the crash for the diesel spill.

A metering light was also hit and there is broken concrete and exposed wire.

CHP is shutting down the onramp and several lanes are blocked. Drivers should expect delays.

