Palo Alto addresses hate crimes and incidents, encouraging residents to report

"No one is immune from these," Deputy DA West shared. "There is no community that's really not suffering any hate crimes."
She joined the City of Palo Alto, its police department and others during a virtual townhall on Wednesday to take on the topic.
"A hate crime is always associated with an actual crime," she explained. "There has to be a vandalism, there has to be a threat, there has to be a battery."
Lately, Palo Alto has seen a string of hate crimes and hate incidents. ABC7 News reported on the racist graffiti discovered in a public bathroom, more discovered at a downtown parking garage.
In August, we highlighted a customer's racist tirade which was directed the restaurant owner of Fuki Sushi.
Most recently, ABC7 News covered the arrest of a man who police say was hurling anti-gay slurs and fighting with people downtown. However, these are not the only incidents impacting residents.
Wednesday's community conversation was meant to give residents the confidence to report incidents and the background to understand how these crimes are investigated and prosecuted.
"Hate crimes are one of the few crimes, one of the only crimes where proving the motive is imperative," Palo Alto Police Capt. James Reifschneider said.
Among the hate crime cases brought to the DA's office so far this year, Deputy DA West said the Asian community is suffering the most.
"The Asian community has had 5- excuse me- 8 cases brought this year," West said. "What is interesting is they're the most violent that we have."
Reasons why Councilman Greg Tanaka said he's remained a vocal advocate.
"These kind of incidents keep on happening, right? And without due justice," Councilman Tanaka told ABC7 News.
And he's not alone. Mayor Tom DuBois said the city has kept its focus on issues of race and equity.
"For the last two years, we've been going through a series of things with our Human Relations Commission, with our council, going over use of force policies with our police department," Mayor DuBois mentioned.
These are just a few steps the city is taking to enhance safety, engage the community and stop hate crimes.
