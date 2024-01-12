Iconic Pea Soup Andersen original location in Santa Barbara Co. abruptly closes after 100 years

BUELTON, Calif. (KGO) -- If you've ever driven on Highway 101 from the Bay Area to Los Angeles, you may have spotted the famous roadway sign for Pea Soup Andersen.

The restaurant -- which opened 100 years ago -- has abruptly shut down.

We're talking about the original restaurant in the town of Buelton, California, in Santa Barbara County.

No reason has been given for the closure, but the property was put up for sale a few years ago.

The other Pea Soup Andersen in Santa Nella remains open.

