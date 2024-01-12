  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

San FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Iconic Pea Soup Andersen original location in Santa Barbara Co. abruptly closes after 100 years

KGO logo
Friday, January 12, 2024 12:50AM
Iconic Pea Soup Andersen in Santa Barbara Co. abruptly closes
The Iconic Pea Soup Andersen's original location in Santa Barbara County abruptly closed its doors after 100 years in business.
KGO

BUELTON, Calif. (KGO) -- If you've ever driven on Highway 101 from the Bay Area to Los Angeles, you may have spotted the famous roadway sign for Pea Soup Andersen.

The restaurant -- which opened 100 years ago -- has abruptly shut down.

MORE: Beloved Fremont restaurant set to close after 46 years, but there's still hope to keep it open

We're talking about the original restaurant in the town of Buelton, California, in Santa Barbara County.

No reason has been given for the closure, but the property was put up for sale a few years ago.

The other Pea Soup Andersen in Santa Nella remains open.

Now Streaming 24/7 Click Here

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Live Streams
ON NOW