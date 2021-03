Bay Area jeweler supports Asian American causes with Lunar New Year-inspired designs

These fortune cookie & year of the ox necklaces are #SF jewelry designer @plcpeggy's way to #StopAsianHate! 100% proceeds go toward @StopAAPIHate & Save Our Chinatowns https://t.co/lL3vQ1I6uB! Peggy Li will be on @abc7newsbayarea 3:20pm! Watch: https://t.co/ULLcP4FrNh pic.twitter.com/js3UK63Tyd — Kristen Sze ABC7 (@abc7kristensze) March 17, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Some people may feel helpless as we watch violent crime after violent crime targeting the Asian American community but a San Francisco jewelry designer is trying to help.Bay Area-based Peggy Li is a designer whose work appears on popular TV shows like Riverdale, All American, and The Bachelorette.Li has created two new pieces - a fortune cookie and an ox necklace in which 100% of the proceeds will go toward Asian American causes. ABC7's Kristen Sze spoke with Peggy about the necklaces on Getting Answers.Watch the full interview in the video player above.