Bay Area jeweler supports Asian American causes with Lunar New Year-inspired designs

Bay Area-based Peggy Li is a designer whose work appears on popular TV shows like Riverdale, All American, and The Bachelorette.
Li has created two new pieces - a fortune cookie and an ox necklace in which 100% of the proceeds will go toward Asian American causes. ABC7's Kristen Sze spoke with Peggy about the necklaces on Getting Answers.
Watch the full interview in the video player above.
These fortune cookie & year of the ox necklaces are #SF jewelry designer @plcpeggy's way to #StopAsianHate! 100% proceeds go toward @StopAAPIHate & Save Our Chinatowns https://t.co/lL3vQ1I6uB! Peggy Li will be on @abc7newsbayarea 3:20pm! Watch: https://t.co/ULLcP4FrNh pic.twitter.com/js3UK63Tyd— Kristen Sze ABC7 (@abc7kristensze) March 17, 2021
