Community & Events

Bay Area jeweler supports Asian American causes with Lunar New Year-inspired designs

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Some people may feel helpless as we watch violent crime after violent crime targeting the Asian American community but a San Francisco jewelry designer is trying to help.

Bay Area-based Peggy Li is a designer whose work appears on popular TV shows like Riverdale, All American, and The Bachelorette.

Li has created two new pieces - a fortune cookie and an ox necklace in which 100% of the proceeds will go toward Asian American causes. ABC7's Kristen Sze spoke with Peggy about the necklaces on Getting Answers.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.


RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventssan franciscocharitysmall businessracismasian americanjewelrydonations
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
EDD down: CA residents unable to access unemployment website
SF likely days away from less restrictive orange tier
Powerful photos from 'Stop Asian Hate' rallies
Active shooter reported at Colorado grocery store: Police | LIVE
Young Asian girl forced into bathroom while men ransack SF home
Stop Asian Hate rally draws huge crowd in SF
Asian American woman leaving rally with daughter punched in face
Show More
Winery offers $10,000 a month dream job
AstraZeneca says US trial shows vaccine 79% effective
You're likely covered under new paid sick leave law in CA
Lakers Hall of Famer Elgin Baylor dies at 86
Police chief says Miami spring break partying 'couldn't go on any longer'
More TOP STORIES News