Petaluma police arrest 'peeping tom' accused of filming inside grocery store restroom

Kendall Hansen-Keys, 26, is pictured in a photo taken by the Petaluma Police Department following his arrest on Feb. 23, 2020. (Petaluma Police Department)

PETALUMA (KGO) -- A 26-year-old Rohnert Park man was arrested Sunday afternoon for allegedly setting up a camera inside a restroom at the grocery store he worked at in Petaluma.

Petaluma police say the suspect, Kendall Hansen-Keys, set up a cell phone inside the restroom of the store on the 600 block of East Washington Street.

Police say the phone was concealed and positioned toward the toilet and was "actively recording video."

Hansen-Keys told Petaluma police officers he set up the phone to record a woman he was interested in.

The suspect was then arrested on suspicion of criminal invasion of privacy and booked in the county jail.

Those with information on the suspect or allegations are asked to contact Petaluma police at (707) 781-1293.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
petalumaarrestpeeping tomrohnert parksonoma county
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom gives update on COVID-19, reopening
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
Show More
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Neighbors rally to help Boy Scouts with flags at SF National Cemetery
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
More TOP STORIES News