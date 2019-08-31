Petaluma police search for 2 men accused of stealing elderly woman's wallet

PETALUMA, Calif. (KGO) -- Police in Petaluma say they are looking for two men who stole an elderly woman's wallet, went to Target and bought gift cards.

It all started in a Safeway store on Friday afternoon. The 95-year-old victim had her purse in her shopping cart, walked away for a moment and two men took her wallet from her purse without being noticed, according to the Petaluma Police Department.

Officers say the suspects went to a Target store and bought $1,600 worth of gift cards using the victim's credit cards.

Police are asking for the community's help in identifying the suspects.

The first suspect is described as a Hispanic man between 20 and 25 years old. He is about 5 feet and 6 inches tall, and weighs about 150 pounds.

The second suspect was similarly described as the first suspect.

If anyone recognizes the suspects or has any information, they are asked to contact Petaluma Police Department.
