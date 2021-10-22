Arts & Entertainment

Peter Scolari, 'Bosom Buddies' and 'Newhart' star, dies at 66 after battle with cancer

EMBED <>More Videos

Peter Scolari, 'Bosom Buddies' and 'Newhart' star, dies at 66

Peter Scolari, a veteran actor who rose to fame alongside Tom Hanks on "Bosom Buddies," died Friday morning. He was 66.

Scolari had cancer and had been ill for two years, according to his manager, Ellen Lubin Sanitsky.

He first gained attention as the then-unknown Hanks' co-star in the 1980-82 sitcom "Bosom Buddies," in which their characters disguised themselves as women to live in affordable, females-only housing.

The two actors went on to work together in projects including Hanks' 1996 movie directorial debut "That Thing You Do!" and in 2013's "Lucky Guy," Nora Ephron's play about newspaper columnist Mike McAlary.

Scolari also played on Broadway in "Wicked." "Hairspray" and 2014's "Bronx Bombers," in which he played baseball's Yogi Berra.

His recent roles included Bishop Thomas Marx on the supernatural series "Evil." Series co-creator Robert King remembered him Tuesday as "just wonderful."

Scolari was "one of the funniest - sneakily funny - actors we've worked with. He always took a nothing scene and found different ways to twist it, and throw in odd pauses that made it jump," King said on Twitter.

He received three Emmy nominations playing husband Michael to Julia Duffy's character Stephanie and boss to Bob Newhart's inn owner and local TV host in the 1980s sitcom "Newhart."

In 2016, he won an Emmy Award for the role of Ted Horvath, father to Lena Dunham's Hannah, in "Girls." In the course of the dramedy created by Dunham, Ted comes out as gay and leaves his wife to find fulfillment.

Scolari's more than four-decade career included guest roles on "ER," "White Collar" and "Blue Bloods."

Scolari whose previous marriages ended in divorce, is survived by his wife, actor Tracy Shayne, who played opposite him as Berra's wife in "Bronx Bombers." Scolari's survivors also include his children Nicholas, Joseph, Keaton, and Cali.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenttelevisionactorobituary
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
COVID vaccinations for children 5-11 get underway in South Bay
When Bay Area counties will start vaccinating kids ages 5 to 11
Banks tell customers they're responsible if they pay Zelle scammers
3 arrested in death of woman after NorCal Halloween party
Kids 5-11 roll up sleeves for COVID vaccine | LIVE
'Meta' trademark applicant with sell to Facebook for $20M
Ex-Raiders WR Ruggs was driving 156 mph before crash: Prosecutors
Show More
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Q&A: What to know about vaccines for kids aged 5-11
Ford unveils all-electric F-100 Eluminator concept truck
SFUSD proposes difficult budget cuts to avoid state takeover
Election Day 2021: Results from races in 5 Bay Area counties
More TOP STORIES News