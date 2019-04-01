april fools' day

April Fools! SF Zoo shares photos of rescued 'unicorn'

The San Francisco Zoo shared a photo announcing its new unicorn habitat.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It's something new at the San Francisco Zoo... but you'll have to use your imagination.

The zoo shared photos announcing its new rescued "unicorn" named Frisky.

Remember that Monday is April Fools' Day, so it is highly likely that this mythical exhibit announcement is a joke.

