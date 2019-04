April Fools! SF Zoo shares photos of rescued 'unicorn'

Breaking News! #SFZoo announces exciting new unicorn habitat as part of its new Brexit Highlands Biodiversity Hotspot. Thanks to our community for their input, we’ve heard you! https://t.co/m8cwXhKDSk 🦄🌈🦄🌈🦄 pic.twitter.com/LWHTiVMZ4o — San Francisco Zoo (@sfzoo) April 1, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It's something new at the San Francisco Zoo... but you'll have to use your imagination.The zoo shared photos announcing its new rescued "unicorn" named Frisky.Remember that Monday is April Fools' Day, so it is highly likely that this mythical exhibit announcement is a joke.