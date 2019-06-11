animal news

Badger found stuck between 2 buildings in Palo Alto

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KGO) -- A badger is back in the wild after Palo Alto animal control rescued it over the weekend.

Hotel workers reportedly found it stuck between two buildings.

They heard hissing and went to investigate.

Animal control checked the badger out and released it on Monday.

