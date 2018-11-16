PETS & ANIMALS

Camel spotted on freeway in Pennsylvania snowstorm

Camel spotted in snowstorm along Route 309.

PHILADELPHIA, PA. --
Travelers were faced with quite an unexpected scene amidst the November snow on Thursday.

Video shared to Twitter by Megan Vogel shows a camel standing in the snow along Route 309 in the Philadelphia area.

"No big deal, just a camel on 309 in a snowstorm," Vogel tweeted.

Others on social media also reported seeing the camel while in their travels.

The warm-weather mammal named Einstein was actually headed to an event in Center City when his transport got stuck.

He was supposed to be a part of an event put on by the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia at the Kimmel Center. But he was a no-show. His handler decided it was best to bring him back to his petting zoo.
