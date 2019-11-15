Caught on camera: Surfers get whale of surprise in SoCal

DANA POINT, Calif. (KGO) -- A group of surfers waiting for a wave got a whale instead.It happened just off shore at Dana Point in Orange County on Nov. 11.New video shows the gray whale gingerly swimming beneath the surfers, without bumping into anyone.Payton Landaas was checking out the waves when he saw the gray whale. He grabbed his drone and captured the beautiful scene near his home. The mesmerizing video now has tens of thousands of views.