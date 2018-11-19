ANIMAL RESCUE

Dachshund named 'Khaleesi' rescued from small drain pipe in New Jersey

EMBED </>More Videos

CeFaan Kim has the story from Secaucus.

SECAUCUS, New Jersey --
Khaleesi is not your ordinary dog. And the dachshund's last 24 hours are not your ordinary weekend.

Secaucus Fire Department's Rescue Company 1 and Ladder Company 1 desperately drilled a six-inch diameter drain pipe, because four feet down, somehow in a vertical position, Khaleesi was stuck inside.

RELATED: Indiana cop rescues raccoon with jar on its head... again

"I felt like her collar with the transmitter was preventing her from going anywhere really trapped, and I was really trying to hold my tears in and my voice, so she wouldn't sense it," says dog owner Kristie Ann Ramos.

Khaleesi is a highly trained hunting dog. Out for a training run on Saturday, tracking animals with Kristie's husband, Emilio, Khaleesi chased a rabbit, and got stuck.

Then things took a dangerous turn. The retaining wall was in danger of collapsing.

"We didn't know the structural stability of it. It was night, the terrain was rough," says Battalion Chief Joseph Schoendorf.

RELATED: Kitten catches ride from SF to SoCal inside engine of car

Kristie and Emilio decided to leave Khaleesi overnight.

"It was the worst feeling in the world, knowing we couldn't do anything," Emilio said, "Neither one of us really slept."

However, Khaleesi was tough. She hung in there, and firefighters used everything they had in their arsenal. They used a camera, and the Jaws of Life to break the pipe open. Firefighters then dug around the tunnel, and carefully cut out Khaleesi.

Captain Mark Mastorelli says the hardest part was the digging, and listening to the dog.

"The dog was crying and whimpering while we were digging," Mastorelli added.

Twenty hours later, Khaleesi was rescued.

"I just started crying. It was just that relief. That relief of finally having her - this is like your child," said Kristie.

For more stories related to animal rescues, visit this page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsdogdogsanimal rescueanimalanimal newsu.s. & worldNew Jersey
ANIMAL RESCUE
Arizona shelter searching for owner of bedazzled pigeon
Camp Fire: SF SPCA needs help reuniting lost, injured pets with owners
Rabbit badly burned in SoCal wildfires expected to be okay
Firefighters search for family of dog rescued from Camp Fire
More animal rescue
PETS & ANIMALS
Confused deer breaks into Texas home
'Peas' or 'Carrots' will be the National Thanksgiving Turkey
Dolphin found shot to death on SoCal beach
Joe Biden adopts new family member, a German Shepherd
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
How will rain blow wildfire smoke out of Bay Area?
California Wildfires: Current Bay Area air quality levels
Colorado man sentenced to life in prison for killing pregnant wife, 2 daughters
LIST: Schools closed in Bay Area due to Camp Fire smoke
Students upset as SJSU resumes classes amid poor air quality
EXCLUSIVE: Former cake decorator sues Pleasanton-based Safeway
Camp Fire: At least 77 dead, hundreds missing in Butte Co. fire
Viral challenge: Ask mom how to microwave a turkey
Show More
Woolsey Fire's containment reaches 94 percent
Accuweather Forecast: Rain this week, unhealthy air continues
MAPS: A look at the Camp Fire in Butte County and other California fires
'Peas' or 'Carrots' will be the National Thanksgiving Turkey
Anwar Holmes sentenced to 80 years for drug possession
More News