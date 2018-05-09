WHALE

Dead whale washes up on Angel Island State Park in San Francisco

EMBED </>More Videos

A team from the Marine Mammal Center in Sausalito was on Angel Island, dissecting a dead whale. (KGO-TV)

ANGEL ISLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
A team from the Marine Mammal Center in Sausalito was on Angel Island Wednesday afternoon, dissecting a dead whale.

Sky7 was above the scene just as the necropsy was about to begin.

RELATED: Drone video shows humpback whale creating its own rainbow
EMBED More News Videos

A drone captured video of a humpback whale as a rainbow emerged while it was spraying from its blowhole off the coast of La Jolla in San Diego last Wednesday.



The whale is on a remote landing beach on the south side of the island, facing Alcatraz.

The team is trying to determine the age, sex, and cause of the death of the whale.


Click here for a look at more stories and videos about whales!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalswhaledistractionanimalanimalsanimal newsanimals in perilabc7 originalsCaliforniaSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WHALE
Shippers slow down to protect whales after close calls in the Bay
Orca back to feeding, frolicking after carrying dead calf
VIDEO: Humpback whale feeding frenzy in Monterey Bay
Humpback whales spotted happily feeding in Monterey Bay
Bay Area LIFE: Cruise the Monterey Bay and see amazing marine wildlife
More whale
PETS & ANIMALS
2nd baby bobcat rescued in San Anselmo
Florida man, 88, burns raccoon alive over eating mangoes
Cute animal friends: Monkey & dog tumble around and more
Boa constrictor wrapped around mailbox derails mail delivery
Meet this week's Perfect Pet
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Show More
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
DA investigating after deputy says on body cam he's recorded attorney-client conversations
More News