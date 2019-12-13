animal rescue

Dog found with head stuck in wheel rim rescued

Staff members were able to free Rimsy from the rim. Officials say Rimsy will soon be up for adoption if her owners don't reclaim her. (Fresno Humane Animal Services)

FRESNO, Calif. -- An officer on patrol found a dog stuck in a tough situation on Tuesday, and was quick to help!

The Fresno Humane Animal Services shared photos of the lab-mix pup, now named Rimsy, with her head stuck in a wheel rim to their Facebook.

The staff says Officer Hartman found Rimsy and carefully loaded her into the patrol car to bring her to the center where team members were able to free Rimsy from the rim.

Officials say Rimsy will soon be up for adoption if her owners don't reclaim her.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsdogsanimal rescuepetsanimals
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ANIMAL RESCUE
'Best Person I've Ever Rescued': Coast Guard rescues dog swimming off Fla. coast
Puppies rescued from mountain after living in sheep carcass
Rescued baby seal recovering after being rescued from parking garage
Koala dies of burn injuries after dramatic rescue goes viral
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
San Jose police searching for suspect in deadly shooting
House committee to take historic vote on Trump impeachment
AccuWeather forecast: Fog then showers today
Pier 39 business blames homeless, dirty streets for revenue loss
SJ Christmas tree display sparks concern as rope resembles noose
Desperate need for toy donations in Richmond
Joe Biden swings through Bay for fundraising
Show More
Jonas Brothers to kick off 2020 with 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' performance
SJ kids surprised by teddy bears
Family offering reward for camera stolen from Brentwood shopping center
SF investigators recover more than $2 million worth of stolen goods
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
More TOP STORIES News