'Lovely the Llama' rescued after taking dangerous stroll near Tilden Park: Video

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) -- On Monday, Lovely the llama escaped near Tilden Regional Park located in between the Berkeley Hills and San Pablo Ridge.The East Bay Regional Parks shared a video of Lovely trotting along the roadway before being rescued by Regional Park Firefighters.They tweeted: "Say hello to Lovely the Lama (sic)! Today, Regional Park Firefighters helped rescue Lovely the Lama, who got loose near Tilden Regional Park. Lovely is part of UC Berkeley's fire hazard reduction program - helping remove flammable and overgrown vegetation one bite at a time."The llama is used by U.C. Berkeley to help prevent wildfires by eating grass and other overgrown shrubbery.