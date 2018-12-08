A giant cow in Australia made headlines last week, but now California has it's very own massive steer.You maybe remember Knickers, the enormous, 2,800-pound cow who towers over the rest of his heard in Australia.Well, now meet "Cowboy."He lives at an animal rescue in San Diego County.His owner says he weighs about 3,000 pounds."It does feel like he's always eating. He likes pumpkins when he's in the mood for it and he'll just eat the whole entire pumpkin in one bite," his owner said.Despite his size the owner says Cowboy is really playful and gentle.