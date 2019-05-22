animal news

Oakland woman says Wag! dog walker left her pet in pool of its own blood

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- An Oakland woman claims her pet was left in a pool of its own blood after she hired a dog walker through the "Wag!" dog walking service.

Kimberly Schwab shared photos of her dog, who she says was left injured and alone for five hours.

RELATED: South Bay pet sitter caught on doggie cam naked inside client's home

She thinks her dog was hurt while on her walk because there was blood all over the outside fence that leads into her house.

The dog is recovering after getting more than 50 stitches on her face.

Wag! says it immediately suspended the pet care provider from the platform as the company investigates what happened.

Wag! issued this statement to ABC7 News: "We were saddened to hear about the injury to the pet, and we thank the pet parent for reaching out to make us aware of the situation. We moved immediately to suspend the pet care provider from the platform while we investigate what happened. We'll be working with the pet parent to help ensure her dog has the appropriate care necessary for a swift recovery. We take the health and safety of the dogs on the Wag! platform very seriously."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsoaklandanimalanimal newsdogpet careapp
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ANIMAL NEWS
How to keep your cat safe during a disaster or emergency
New team dog for San Jose Sharks
2 horses abandoned in North Bay parking lot without food or water
Aggressive Santa Cruz squirrel named 'Emily' escapes custody
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
Show More
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
How hot can the inside of a car get in 10 minutes?
Heat stroke or heat exhaustion: Do you know the difference?
More TOP STORIES News