Oakland Zoo caring for 2 more orphaned mountain lion cubs rescued from Northern California wildfire

The Zoo says in a twitter post they lost their mother in the Zogg Fire - the same fire that orphaned Captain Cal and burned his paws.
We have taken in 2 more rescued mtn lions as the worst fire season in CA history rages on.— Oakland Zoo (@oakzoo) October 10, 2020
These two female cubs lost their mother in the #ZoggFire, the same fire that injured and orphaned Captain Cal.
We also plan to introduce these two lil' ladies to Captain Cal 🐱🐱🐱❤️ pic.twitter.com/P3Jt84J0DX
RELATED: Mountain lion cub rescued from Northern California wildfire being treated at Oakland Zoo
Captain Cal is the first Mountain Lion the zoo took in. The Zoo tweeted Captain Cal likely has some fire-related damage to his skin, and some parasites.
Captain Cal update: this bright and feisty orphaned mountain lion rescued from the #ZoggFire still has a long road to recovery.— Oakland Zoo (@oakzoo) October 8, 2020
Daily, our Vet Hospital staff changes the bandages on his feet.
1/ pic.twitter.com/mDEoQbJctt
Thankfully, Captain Cal remains bright and active, and has a great appetite despite his injuries, the zoo said.
Both females cubs will be introduced to Captain Cal soon.
Get the latest updates and videos on wildfires burning across the Bay Area here.
App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Track wildfires across Bay Area, California with this interactive map
- 'Worst day in the forecast': Bay Area getting hit with smoke, heat, dangerous winds
- What we know about the fires burning in the North Bay
- Map shows wineries, landmarks destroyed by Glass Fire
- LIST: Wildfires prompt evacuation orders & warnings in Napa, Sonoma counties
- Track air quality levels impacted by smoke from wildfires
- Video shows smoke, flames in wine country as Glass Incident, other fires rage
- VIDEO: Enormous plumes of smoke, orange haze from Glass Fire in North Bay
- Video shows massive destruction from North Bay Glass Incident Fire
- WATCH: Staggering footage shows lightning storm that started complex fires
- How to prepare for a wildfire evacuation
- Comparing the 10 biggest wildfires in California history
- Most destructive California wildfires in history
- Camp Fire is deadliest wildfire in California history
- How are wildfires started? A look at the causes of some of the worst in California history
- Safety tips to remember when returning home after wildfire
- How to prepare your pets in case of disaster
- The difference between containing and controlling a wildfire