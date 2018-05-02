DOLPHIN

Oldest known male dolphin in captivity passes away in Vallejo

EMBED </>More Videos

The oldest known male bottlenose dolphin passed away under human care in Vallejo. Semo was 54 years old and lived at Six Flags Discovery Kingdom. The park is in mourning. (KGO-TV)

VALLEJO, Calif. (KGO) --
The oldest known male bottlenose dolphin passed away under human care in Vallejo. Semo was 54 years old and lived at Six Flags Discovery Kingdom. The park is in mourning.

According to a release from the park, Semo was an animal ambassador to millions of guests and brought joy to many who visited the park.

"Semo was a ruggedly handsome, large and imposing male, who was also infinitely joyful and playful," said Animal Care Director, Dianne Cameron. "We feel so fortunate to have been a part of his life."

Semo came to the park in 2012 after living at the Minnesota Zoo. Prior to that, he lived at Sea World for many years.

Although his cause of death is still pending, officials believe he passed due to old age.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on dolphins.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsdolphinseaworldanimalanimal newsanimalsu.s. & worldVallejoConcord
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
DOLPHIN
VIDEO: Playful dolphins seen riding the waves
Video: Dolphins having fun with whales in Monterey Bay
VIDEO: Dolphins spotted swimming, jumping at Stinson Beach
VIDEO: Whales, sharks, dolphin spotted near Pacifica
More dolphin
PETS & ANIMALS
2nd baby bobcat rescued in San Anselmo
Florida man, 88, burns raccoon alive over eating mangoes
Cute animal friends: Monkey & dog tumble around and more
Boa constrictor wrapped around mailbox derails mail delivery
Meet this week's Perfect Pet
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanantly
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News