Baby seal 'Santos' recovering after being rescued from Redwood City parking garage

SAUSALITO, Calif. (KGO) -- Baby seal "Santos" is resting at the Marine Mammal Center in Sausalito after being rescued from a parking garage in Redwood City.Firefighters rescued the 5-month-old fur seal on Sunday morning after someone reported seeing him wandering in a parking garage.Expert veterinarians at the Marine Mammal Center say he has been given proper treatment and is in good care.The goal is to release Santos back into the ocean when he's ready.