animal rescue

Baby seal 'Santos' recovering after being rescued from Redwood City parking garage

SAUSALITO, Calif. (KGO) -- Baby seal "Santos" is resting at the Marine Mammal Center in Sausalito after being rescued from a parking garage in Redwood City.

RELATED: San Francisco police officers stand guard over stranded sea lion pup at Ocean Beach

Firefighters rescued the 5-month-old fur seal on Sunday morning after someone reported seeing him wandering in a parking garage.

Expert veterinarians at the Marine Mammal Center say he has been given proper treatment and is in good care.

RELATED: San Francisco police help rescue stranded baby sea lion

The goal is to release Santos back into the ocean when he's ready.
