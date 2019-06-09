Rescuers save baby owl that fell from tree in San Rafael

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KGO) -- Rescuers saved a baby great horned owl that fell from a tree in the North Bay.
The fledgling was found last month at a playground in San Rafael, dehydrated and hungry.
He was brought to WildCare to recover and they built a basket for the baby owl and an arborist put it up for them.
People reported seeing the parents feeding the owl the next meeting.
