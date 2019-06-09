Pets & Animals

Rescuers save baby owl that fell from tree in San Rafael

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KGO) -- Rescuers saved a baby great horned owl that fell from a tree in the North Bay.

The fledgling was found last month at a playground in San Rafael, dehydrated and hungry.

He was brought to WildCare to recover and they built a basket for the baby owl and an arborist put it up for them.

People reported seeing the parents feeding the owl the next meeting.

See more stories and videos related to animals.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalssan rafaelanimals in perilanimal rescuerescuebirdsanimalanimal news
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Boy starts lemonade stand to take mom on date after dad's death
More TOP STORIES News