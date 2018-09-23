PETS & ANIMALS

Retired Wisconsin teacher goes viral for napping with shelter cats

EMBED </>More Videos

A retired teacher from Wisconsin goes viral for napping with shelter cats.

WISCONSIN --
A retired teacher from Wisconsin is taking the internet by storm for his volunteer work with special needs cats.

A picture of Terry Lauremen went viral after the former teacher fell asleep with one of the pets.

He said after spending 35 years teaching students, he's using his golden years to volunteer as a "cat brusher" at the Safe Haven Pet Sanctuary.

The former teacher said he adopted many of the cats and spends six days a week brushing their fur.

Lauremen has been asking for donations to the pet sanctuary since going viral.

For more stories, photos, and videos on cats, visit this page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalspet carecatsretirementsleepviraldonationsteacherpet adoptionWisconsin
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
As great white sharks make annual return to SF coast, officials have a warning
WATCH: Curious shark sneaks up behind scuba diver
Warning about flea and tick drugs that could cause seizures
Two-headed snake found slithering in Va. flowerbed
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Two officers hurt in Oakland sideshow; 85 cars towed
Service dog shot on Oakland freeway dies
Lawyers for Kavanaugh accuser commit to 'open' Senate hearing
Garoppolo knocked out of game with possible torn ACL before loss to Kansas City Chiefs
Christine Pelosi, Adama Iwu explain how Kavanaugh accusations affecting Me Too movement
Winter-themed ice rink, park coming to San Francisco's Civic Center
Tiger Woods wins first championship in more than 5 years
Protesters urge Wells Fargo, Chase customers to close accounts
Show More
Not having stamps stops college students from absentee voting: Report
Trick plays help unbeaten Dolphins beat Raiders 28-20
Father and son charged with killing man over fight about trash
Dead fish strewn across NC interstate after Florence flood recedes
Equipment failure caused smoke, evacuations at Civic Center BART station
More News