San Jose woman lending a helping 'paw' to Camp Fire pets

A South Bay woman is using her small-business idea for a good cause. Her product is being used to help pets injured in the recent California wildfires. (KGO-TV)

Carlos Saucedo
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
A South Bay woman is using her small-business idea for a good cause. Her product is being used to help pets injured in the recent California wildfires.

For almost a decade, Lorraine Walston has run her small business out of her San Jose home. She designs socks for dogs known as "Power Paws."

"They love that they're soft, and warm and conformable," said Walston, who started her company Woodrow Wear in 2009.

Following last month's devastating wildfires in Northern and Southern California, Walston wanted to do something to help, especially since her relatives lost homes in Paradise. She decided to use her product to lend a helping hand to those injured pets.

"They allow the wounds to heal, they're also for warmth, because these animals that have been burnt, they have lost their fur."



Walston donated more than 900 sets of socks and shipped them out to veterinarian and rescue centers caring for animals.

"These are animals that are scared," said Walston. "This is giving them comfort, as well as the healing."

The socks were so well received that Walston said she got requests for more.

She started a GoFundMe me page to get more people involved.

With the holiday rush in full swing, Walston is balancing running her business while also giving back. But she wants Camp Fire victims to know that someone is watching out for them and their pets.

"I think that when their pet is doing better, they're doing better."

