Pets & Animals

Pet snake swallows beach towel; video shows veterinarians pulling it safely out

AUSTRALIA -- Veterinarians in Australia pulled a beach towel out of a pet snake.

Monty is an 18-year-old jungle carpet python. Her family said she ate an entire towel one night.

Once the family realized what had happened, they rushed Monty to the nearest veterinary hospital.

Doctors used an endoscope to find the towel, grab it with forceps and pull it out through the snake's mouth.

Monty is now back home, and her family said she is doing great.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalssnakeveterinarian
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who can beat Trump? Exploring the question of 'electability' in Democratic primary
Stock markets suffer amid coronavirus outbreak
Bay Area public transit plan for coronavirus
Oakland Police commission meet after firing Chief Anne Kirkpatrick
Suspect arrested after Asian man attacked in SF
Gov. Newsom tours tiny homes in San Jose
11-year-old boy killed after vehicle, pedestrian accident in Antioch
Show More
Woman dragged, robbed of purse in San Francisco's Chinatown
Gov. Newsom addresses first unknown origin coronavirus case
Watch 'Chasing California: The Race for Super Tuesday' on ABC7 Sunday
Coronavirus in California: Here's what to know
'32 Seconds: A Deadly Night in Rome'
More TOP STORIES News