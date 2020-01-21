Video: Dog joins gym workout, does handstands, burpees

SAN JOSE, CA -- A dog in California is putting us all to shame.Tesla, a miniature Australian Shepherd, is getting a lot of attention online after her mom, Timea Kosztin, shared a video of Tesla working out.The precious puppers joined Kosztin during a gym session in San Jose, California on Jan. 9. Once in the gym, Tesla joined right in on the exercises.In addition to getting up and down with some burpees, Tesla even showed off her skills and core strength by doing some handstands up against the wall.Kosztin said Tesla's other hobbies include learning new tricks and munching on dog treats.