VIDEO: Officer uses beanbag to free bear trapped in car in Lake Tahoe

Here's a good reminder to always lock your car.El Dorado County Sheriff's deputies captured the moment an officer used a beanbag gun to free a bear trapped inside of a car in Lake Tahoe.Dashcam footage posted to Facebook shows the deputies responding to reports of the bear trapped in the sedan parked in a driveway. Officers had to use non-lethal beanbag rounds to break the rear window, freeing the bear from the car.Part of the video's description reads, "Please do not leave food in cars or your vehicles unlocked, especially in bear country. YES, bears can open car doors."