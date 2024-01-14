EXCLUSIVE: Bear caught on camera on the slopes at Lake Tahoe

It was the sight of the season when a family from San Francisco and Sacramento spotted a bear on the Tahoe slopes!

It was the sight of the season when a family from San Francisco and Sacramento spotted a bear on the Tahoe slopes!

It was the sight of the season when a family from San Francisco and Sacramento spotted a bear on the Tahoe slopes!

It was the sight of the season when a family from San Francisco and Sacramento spotted a bear on the Tahoe slopes!

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KGO) -- It was the sight of the season when a family from San Francisco and Sacramento spotted a bear on the Tahoe slopes!

Danielle Brill and her family are on a belated Christmas ski and snowboarding trip at Heavenly. While making a run at Heavenly Mountain Resort Friday afternoon, Danielle was shocked to see a black bear on the snow!

"I see the bear in the middle of the run, so I stopped, took my snowboard off thinking I would want to be able to leave in a hurry."

Danielle's quick reflexes allowed her to grab her phone to record the animal as it eventually climbed up a tree.

MORE: Alarm in Lake Tahoe after posters found encouraging people to feed the bears

Alarm is rising in Lake Tahoe this week over a flyer found posted around the area calling for people to feed the local black bears.

A little later, she spotted the animal again. But this time noticed a man appearing to approach the animal and that's when things got intense!

"It was adrenaline!" Beamed Danielle who continued to describe the next few minutes. "I think he got spooked and started running full force. He just wanted to get out of there and I'm glad I wasn't in the line of full force running!"

Danielle apparently did the right thing.

MORE: 'Most obese' chihuahua at SF's Muttville Dog Rescue loses astounding two-thirds body weight

The 'most obese' chihuahua at San Francisco's Muttville Dog Rescue lost an astounding two-thirds of her body weight.

Ann Bryant from the Bear League at Lake Tahoe says when you come across a bear, it's best to give it space.

"Bears have a boundary they're comfortable with, when you cross it, 20 feet, sometimes, it's 50 feet. So when the man was coming up behind him that was it, he had to get out of there."

Ann says bears look for an escape route.

MORE: San Francisco on shortlist of city contenders to receive a panda from China, sources say

San Francisco is on the shortlist of contenders to receive a panda from China as an act of diplomacy, according to sources.

"You can't block him in, and you can't put pressure on him because they're gonna get out of there and if you're in their way, they'll run over you to escape. It won't be to harm you, it's because they're afraid and they want to get away."

A Heavenly Mountain Resort spokesperson says guests should treat the animals with respect and keep their distance. They also recommend reporting any sightings to U.S. Fish and Wildlife, and alerting ski patrol and mountain safety and security teams when needed.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live