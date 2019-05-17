wild animals

Possible 'chupacabra' caught on camera in Houston, if it were really real

HOUSTON, Texas -- A man spotted an unusual creature, wandering around Houston's west side corridor.

The animal caught on camera hasn't been definitely identified, but some may say it resembles the legendary, albeit mythical, chupacabra.



The photo of this animal was taken on Richmond near Highway 6, behind the Shell facility, according to the viewer who spotted it.

While it's most likely a dog suffering from mange, or potentially a coyote, it would certainly seem to resemble the mythical blood-sucking creature.

Literally translated in English as "goat sucker," the legend of the chupacabra has terrorized rural communities throughout the Americas for decades. The beast, described as resembling a small bear or dog-like animal with a row of spines extending from the neck to the base of its tail, has been said to be spotted in Puerto Rico, Mexico, and throughout the United States.

Biologists say the chupacabra is an urban legend, but numerous accounts insist some type of monster is drawing blood from livestock.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalshoustonbizarremysterywild animalsbuzzworthyviral
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WILD ANIMALS
Aggressive Santa Cruz squirrel named 'Emily' escapes custody
3 baby bobcats spotted playing on backyard wall of Arizona home
Great white shark leaps from water to snatch fish: VIDEO
New pocket-sized shark species squirts glowing clouds from pockets
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News