PG&E bankruptcy turns into double whammy for wildfire victims

People who lost their homes in last year's wildfires are suffering a double whammy amidst the news of Pacific Gas and Electric's bankruptcy filing.Less than a week after Cal Fire cleared PG&E in the Tubbs Fire, the utility declared bankruptcy.Earl and Bonnie Small joined thousands of others across California, suing PG&E. Now they wonder what they will get, and when.The lot where their home once stood in in Larkfield Estates remains barren. They're in a financial hole after an inadequate insurance settlement. And, they're living with their children."PG&E needs to do the right thing," said Earl, who quit his job to speed up the rebuilding process. The Smalls are in their 60's. How much quality time do they have left? It is not the retirement they had planned.