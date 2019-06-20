PG&E finds hundreds of safety issues in fire prone areas

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- PG&E has released the results of a massive equipment safety inspection.The unprecedented effort found about 1,200 unsafe conditions involving its power equipment in areas at risk for wildfires across Northern California.The company says it made visual inspections of approximately 99 percent of its distribution infrastructure and visual or aerial inspections of approximately 98 percent of its transmission infrastructure in high-fire threat areas. Crews inspected 700,000 power distribution poles, more than 5,000 miles of transmission line and 25,000 miles of distribution line.In all, PG&E says more than 2,000 people-- PG&E employees and contractors-- performed the inspection.In Marin County, PG&E is making plans to replace part of a transmission line and several towers.Crews found several issues on a line that runs through parts of the Golden Gate National Recreation Area and Sausalito.PG&E also announced they will permanently shut down the transmission line that started the deadly Camp Fire in Paradise.