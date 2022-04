CALISTOGA, Calif. (KGO) -- Two PG&E employees are hospitalized after being hurt on the job Friday in Calistoga.The utility says the pair was injured while drying off a gas line along Highway 29.It's part of their process after testing the line for leaks.There's no update yet on their condition.PG&E says there was no release of natural gas during the incident.They are working to figure out what went wrong.Highway 29 has since reopened.