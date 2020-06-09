Business

After 115 years, PG&E is leaving San Francisco, moving to Oakland

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- PG&E is moving its headquarters out of San Francisco.

The utility said Monday it's heading to Oakland, saying the move from the Financial District will save the company money as it emerges from bankruptcy.

PG&E Chapter 11 Bankruptcy: Here's how it'll affect customers, employees, shareholders

Its new headquarters will be at the 28-story Kaiser Center high-rise at Lake Merritt.

PG&E has been headquartered in San Francisco for 115 years.

