PG&E advises parts of Napa Co. to prepare for more frequent power shutoffs this fire season

Those communities are Calistoga, Angwin and Mount Veeder.
PG&E says there's a high concentration of trees near power lines in those areas, which increases the likelihood of public safety power shutoffs (PSPS).
The utility did not say exactly when to expect the outages to happen, just that residents should be ready throughout this summer and fire season.
