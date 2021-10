PG&E advises parts of Napa Co. to prepare for more frequent power shutoffs this fire season

EMBED >More News Videos With planned power outages looming, there are a few things you should do right now to get yourself ready.

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- PG&E is advising some Napa County towns to expect more frequent planned power outages this fire season. Those communities are Calistoga, Angwin and Mount Veeder.PG&E says there's a high concentration of trees near power lines in those areas, which increases the likelihood of public safety power shutoffs (PSPS).The utility did not say exactly when to expect the outages to happen, just that residents should be ready throughout this summer and fire season.You can check out our post for