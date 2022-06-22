PG&E works to restore power to thousands of San Mateo County customers

At one point, the outage impacted as many as 9,000 customers, mostly near the Edgewood Fire zone.
RELATED: Evacuation orders lifted after San Mateo Co. wildfire burns several acres, injures firefighter
PG&E says it's hoping to have power back anywhere from 6 a.m. to noon at the latest.
Stanford University is also suffering a severe power outage as a result.
The university says PG&E has not given a time for an estimated fix.
Summer classes and camps are canceled for Wednesday.
The school is hoping to give an update at 10 a.m.
To view the latest outages you can head to PG&E's website.
This story is developing. Please check back for updates.
,