PG&E

PG&E works to restore power to thousands of San Mateo County customers

EMBED <>More Videos

PG&E works to restore power to thousands of Bay Area customers

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- PG&E crews worked through the night restoring power for thousands of people in San Mateo County.

At one point, the outage impacted as many as 9,000 customers, mostly near the Edgewood Fire zone.

RELATED: Evacuation orders lifted after San Mateo Co. wildfire burns several acres, injures firefighter

PG&E says it's hoping to have power back anywhere from 6 a.m. to noon at the latest.

Stanford University is also suffering a severe power outage as a result.

The university says PG&E has not given a time for an estimated fix.

Summer classes and camps are canceled for Wednesday.

The school is hoping to give an update at 10 a.m.

To view the latest outages you can head to PG&E's website.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.


,
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san franciscosanta clara countypower outagepg&esan mateo county
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PG&E
More than 24,000 Bay Area customers without power, PG&E says
PG&E takes 17 months to fix gas leak -- then breaks water pipe
PG&E left 'fire hazard' for some Bay Area homeowners: supervisor
Some CA fire victims react to liens held from PG&E settlement payments
TOP STORIES
Suspect in SJ standoff accused of killing 2 people, police say
Evacuation orders lifted after San Mateo Co. wildfire burns
BART officials believe heat played role in partial derailment
Could prisoners who escaped Alcatraz in 1962 still be alive?
1,000 dead, 1,500 injured in Afghan quake: News report
CA woman exposes 'secrets' of notorious Dublin prison
Lawsuit: 2 slain CA boys unlawfully placed with foster parents
Show More
Warriors championship parade 2022 highlights
Mom in rush to set up party left son in car for hours, sheriff says
CA bill sent to Newsom would ban arrests on loitering for prostitution
Jury finds Bill Cosby sexually abused girl at Playboy Mansion in 1975
Expert shares grim warning for those planning to travel this summer
More TOP STORIES News