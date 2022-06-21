LIVE: Crews responding to fire burning near Edgewood Park in San Mateo Co.

Firefighters are responding to a fire at Edgewood Road and Crestview Drive in San Mateo County. Please avoid the area and watch for emergency vehicles on the road. pic.twitter.com/EqkT03malB — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) June 21, 2022

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KGO) -- Crews are responding to a fire burning near Edgewood Park in San Mateo County.The blaze broke out around 2:30 p.m. at Edgewood Road and Crestview Drive. CAL FIRE is warning people to avoid the area and watch out for emergency vehicles on the road.Photos sent in by viewers showed smoke rising from a hillside with homes nearby.No word yet on if evacuations have been issued or what may have caused the fire.