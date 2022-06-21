LIVE: Crews responding to fire burning near Edgewood Park in San Mateo Co.

EMBED <>More Videos

LIVE: SKY7 over fire burning near Edgewood Park in Redwood City.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KGO) -- Crews are responding to a fire burning near Edgewood Park in San Mateo County.

The blaze broke out around 2:30 p.m. at Edgewood Road and Crestview Drive. CAL FIRE is warning people to avoid the area and watch out for emergency vehicles on the road.



Photos sent in by viewers showed smoke rising from a hillside with homes nearby.

No word yet on if evacuations have been issued or what may have caused the fire.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
redwood citycalifornia wildfireswildfirefirefighterssan mateo county
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Spare the Air, Heat Advisory in effect for Bay Area
Warriors championship parade 2022 highlights
CA bill sent to Newsom would ban arrests on loitering for prostitution
Expert shares grim warning for those planning to travel this summer
Forward progress of fires on I-580 in Livermore have stopped: CAL FIRE
Texas top cop: Uvalde police response an 'abject failure'
Elon Musk's $44B Twitter deal gets board endorsement
Show More
Case of SF mayor's brother seeking early prison release rescheduled
Man arrested after racist graffiti found on San Leandro home
Jan. 6 hearing focuses on Trump pressure on election officials
PHOTOS: 2022 Warriors championship parade in SF
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
More TOP STORIES News