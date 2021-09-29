6-year-old goes viral for keeping his mask on during school picture

Six-year-old Mason was posing for his school picture when the photographer told him that he can take his mask off for the photo.
Mason politely refused saying, "No thank you, I always listen to my mom."
His mom posted his photo on social media and received a huge response -- And going viral turned out to be a huge help for Mason's scholastic future.
She created a GoFundMe that has raised more than $24,000 for Mason's college fund.
