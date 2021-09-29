6-year-old goes viral for keeping his mask on during school picture

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=11033614" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The owner of the restaurant said it's a private business, and said he has the right to refuse service to those who want to wear a mask.

NEVADA (KGO) -- A child from Nevada is receiving praise for listening to his Mom.Six-year-old Mason was posing for his school picture when the photographer told him that he can take his mask off for the photo.Mason politely refused saying, "No thank you, I always listen to my mom."His mom posted his photo on social media and received a huge response -- And going viral turned out to be a huge help for Mason's scholastic future.She created a GoFundMe that has raised more than $24,000 for Mason's college fund.