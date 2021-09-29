Society

6-year-old goes viral for keeping his mask on during school picture

His mom then created a GoFundMe that has raised more than $24,000 for Mason's college fund.
EMBED <>More Videos

6-year-old goes viral for keeping his mask on for school picture

NEVADA (KGO) -- A child from Nevada is receiving praise for listening to his Mom.

Six-year-old Mason was posing for his school picture when the photographer told him that he can take his mask off for the photo.

Mason politely refused saying, "No thank you, I always listen to my mom."

His mom posted his photo on social media and received a huge response -- And going viral turned out to be a huge help for Mason's scholastic future.

She created a GoFundMe that has raised more than $24,000 for Mason's college fund.

VIDEO: Dallas-area couple kicked out of bar and restaurant for wearing masks
EMBED More News Videos

The owner of the restaurant said it's a private business, and said he has the right to refuse service to those who want to wear a mask.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynevadachildrenface maskbuzzworthycoronavirusu.s. & worldphotophotographygofundmeviralphoto stories
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
Show More
2021 MLB playoffs: Most epic NLDS matchup ever? Answering the big q...
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
More than 140,000 US kids had caregivers die during pandemic
SF Fleet Week 2021 schedule of events
More TOP STORIES News