Job Hunting with Jobina: Pinterest is hiring for hundreds of positions

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Llanée Anderson is a technical recruiter for Pinterest. She told ABC7 News that the company is actively looking for full-stack developers, a health and safety manager, and loads of other positions.
"We have over 200 open roles," Anderson said. "Half of the roles are in San Francisco, but we're actually hiring globally right now. The majority of our U.S. focused roles are spilt between engineering and sales. The others fall across roles or functions like product management, business development, human resources, communications and marketing."
Anderson said a big part of Pinterest is it's collaborative and personal company culture, like their response to the pandemic.
"In May 2020, the company started a program called Pintentions," Anderson continued. "It was initially a one-month long program that set employees up with an intention for each week, that focused on sharing resources, best practices- to help everyone essentially rebalance life."
Each employee got two days off to reset as a result of the Pintentions program. Pinterest did the same thing in March and will do it again in May. The company appears to be big on impact for both their employees and community.
"Pinterest is honoring women's history month this year by specifically bringing attention to the outsized impact COVID has had on women in the workforce," Anderson said.
The company has set up a fund that will match donations from employees to non-profits supporting women. It has also updated Pinterest shop to feature mission-driven, women-founded businesses.
THURSDAY'S FEATURED JOB:
Company: Pinterest
Job: Creative Strategist
Duties: Develop marketing strategies, solve marketing challenges across a variety of clients, objectives and innovative business models, etc.
For more information on jobs at Pinterest, click here.
