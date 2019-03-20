Pittsburg police searching for suspect in fatal hit-and-run

PITTSBURG, Calif. -- A man died in a hit-and-run collision in Pittsburg early Wednesday morning, according to police.Officers responded at 1:24 a.m. to the collision reported near the intersection of West Leland and Bailey roads just south of state Highway 4Contra Costa County Fire Protection District firefighters from nearby Station 87 on West Leland Road came upon the collision scene and tried to revive the man in the westbound lanes of West Leland, but he was pronounced dead, police said.The vehicle that hit the man fled after the collision and remains at large. Police have not released any description of the vehicle or driver and are asking anyone with information to call a police tip line at (925) 252-4040.The name of the man fatally struck by the vehicle is not yet being released, pending notification of his family, police said.